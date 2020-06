Peter Crouch asks Stoke, Liverpool & Spurs fans for help on new BBC One show Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former striker hosts Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on Saturday night. Former striker hosts Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on Saturday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 1 week ago Peter Crouch guards mansion with life-size cardboard cut out 01:01 Peter Crouch guards mansion with life-size cardboard cut out The 6ft 7in former footballer has enlisted the help of the model, which is nicknamed Two-Meter Peter, to put off potential thieves at his plush pad after he placed it in his window and then wondered who was inside his house when he glanced...

Tweets about this