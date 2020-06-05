Global  

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Flair talks ‘jump starting’ Bayley and Sasha Banks’ storyline, the ‘cool’ growth of Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan

talkSPORT Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Charlotte Flair has been the yard stick in many eyes for women’s professional wrestling when it comes to WWE. Some fans have cited nepotism when it comes to the 12 titles she has amassed between NXT and WWE – her father is, of course, the great Ric Flair – but there is no denying her […]
