BJP's Sonali Phogat thrashes man with her slipper Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

TikTok star and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has landed in a controversy with the surfacing a video in which she was seen beating up Hisar Market Committee secretary Sultan Singh with her slipper. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago Watch: BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes man with slipper 01:27 BJP leader Sonali Phogat was caught on camera thrashing an official. The Tik-tok star turned politician was seen beating the official with slipper. The incident happened when she visited the Balasmand Mandi in Hisar. The man was identified as Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh. Watch the...

Tweets about this