Returns of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could help Nets ‘steal’ Eastern Conference — Skip | NBA | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 5 June 2020 () The NBA season is planned to restart on July 31, which poses the question: will Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving be healthy and ready to play for the Nets? Skip Bayless thinks it’s possible and if the dynamic duo do suit up for Brooklyn, he could see them giving Eastern Conference powers some issues.
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will come from the Western Conference and the rest will represent the East. Shams Charania, reporter for The Athletic, says there will be 16 teams that would have made the playoffs when the league shut down on March...
With the NBA season being pushed back, all the speculation about Kevin Durant making a possible comeback can be laid to rest. Durant said that his season is over, and that he did not plan on playing at..
With the NBA's return growing closer, some are wondering if Kevin Durant will return and play for the Brooklyn Nets. Hear why Doug Gottlieb thinks the Eastern Conference will dramatically change if KD..
With the NBA slated to return July 31st, there's a possibility that players previously thought to have season-ending injuries can rejoin the season for the playoffs. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris..
