Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott could instantly become the highest paid player because of back-pay

FOX Sports Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott could instantly become the highest paid player because of back-payMichael Irvin said he believes that when it comes down to it, the Cowboys will end up making Dak Prescott the highest paid quarterback in the league. Irvin also said that not only does Dak deserve the money, but he also deserves back pay for his performance on a rookie deal. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that back pay is already part of Dak's new contract and that he should sign immediately.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott could instantly become the highest paid player because of back-pay

Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott could instantly become the highest paid player because of back-pay 01:40

 Michael Irvin said he believes that when it comes down to it, the Cowboys will end up making Dak Prescott the highest paid quarterback in the league. Irvin also said that not only does Dak deserve the money, but he also deserves back pay for his performance on a rookie deal. Hear why Skip Bayless...

Related videos from verified sources

LaVar Arrington: Dak outplayed his rookie contract, but should still sign the deal regardless of back-pay [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Dak outplayed his rookie contract, but should still sign the deal regardless of back-pay

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss if Dak Prescott deserves back-pay from his early performance with the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why LaVar believes that Dak did outplay his rookie contract,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:14Published
Colin Cowherd: Evaluating Dak Prescott is difficult because everything has always been aligned for him [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Evaluating Dak Prescott is difficult because everything has always been aligned for him

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin suggested recently that Dak Prescott deserves back-pay. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that evaluating Dak is just too difficult because everything has been aligned..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:02Published
Skip Bayless: Connor McGregor quits whenever he doesn't get his way, I fully expect to see him back [Video]

Skip Bayless: Connor McGregor quits whenever he doesn't get his way, I fully expect to see him back

Conor McGregor announced he was retiring from fighting for the 3rd time in his career. He said fighting no longer excited him and he was bored of the game. Hear why Skip Bayless fully expects McGregor..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this