Related videos from verified sources SMU Mustang Football Players Take Part In Dallas Protest To Fight Against Injustice



The pain from George Floyd's death has led SMU football players to take a stand. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:21 Published 5 days ago LA Galaxy Respond To Racist Posts From Wife Of Player Aleksander Katai



The Los Angeles Galaxy Wednesday strongly denounced racist social media posts about the George Floyd protests from the wife of one of its players, Aleksander Katai. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago Dallas' Woodrow Wilson High School Football Team Holds Virtual Spring Game



The Woodrow Wilson High School football team in Dallas livestreamed a virtual spring game using a video game -- complete with players, cheerleaders and the band. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 04:27 Published on May 18, 2020

Tweets about this