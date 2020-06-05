Ahmedabad has India’s highest corona deaths/m population
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Though Delhi and Mumbai might seem to be worst off with the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths each day, Ahmedabad with less than half the population of these metros has the highest deaths per million population in the country. It also has the highest case fatality rate (CFR) — number of deaths per 100 cases — among the nine megapolises with populations of over 5 million.
The Union government briefed the media about the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's recovery rate, ie the ratio of recovered patients to total infections, has improved to 48.07%. Over 3,700...
