Ahmedabad has India’s highest corona deaths/m population



Related videos from verified sources World reporting 4.5 deaths per lakh population, India only 0.3 deaths: Govt on corona casualties



Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, on May 26 said 4.5 deaths per lakh population have been reported in the world for coronavirus, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago ‘Not hiding Covid deaths’: Delhi Health Minister on deaths in suspected cases



Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said no Covid-19 deaths have been missing from the records in the capital. Jain was speaking on the deaths in suspected Covid-19 patients. “We are not hiding.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago Europe's Highest Official Coronavirus Death Count Is No Longer In Italy



The United Kingdom now has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe. According to Reuters, figures released on Tuesday show the drastic increase in confirmed cases. Figures from.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on May 13, 2020

