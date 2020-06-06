Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeff Hardy accuses Sheamus for being behind Elias' hit and run accident

FOX Sports Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Jeff Hardy accuses Sheamus for being behind Elias' hit and run accidentLast week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX kicked off in the parking lot where there had been an accident leaving Elias injured. Jeff Hardy was taken to the police station and passed all the sobriety tests before a witness came forward saying that a man with red hair and a red beard was seen fleeing the scene. Hardy makes it clear who he believes is behind the ordeal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jeff Hardy accuses Sheamus for being behind Elias’ hit and run accident

Jeff Hardy accuses Sheamus for being behind Elias’ hit and run accident Last week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX kicked off in the parking lot where there had been an accident leaving Elias injured. Jeff Hardy was taken to the...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this