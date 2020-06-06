Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Telangana SSC exams postponed in GHMC region
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Telangana SSC exams postponed in GHMC region
Saturday, 6 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
TS SSC exams will not be conducted in the GHMC area, said Telangana high court on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Philippines
Maria Ressa
Rodrigo Duterte
Emmanuel Macron
Manila
Donald Trump
Paris
Beijing
Atlanta
George Floyd
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Rayshard Brooks
Hank Williams Jr
Bollywood
Grenfell Tower
Minneapolis Officers Quit
Atlanta Protests
WORTH WATCHING
Salut! Bars, Restaurants In France To Reopen Sooner Than Expected
Record spikes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S.
Cavani and Silva to leave Paris St Germain
Beijing art exhibition reflects on life during the pandemic