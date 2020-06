Dortmund earns much needed three points, blanks Hertha Berlin 1-0 Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin took a knee in solidarity on Saturday as players across the Bundesliga showed support for demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. Both teams gave it their all but Dortmund pulled away at the 58' when Emre Can netted in a goal to keep Borussia's title hopes alive.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin: Bundesliga preview 01:05 An in-depth look at Dortmund's Bundesliga clash against Hertha Berlin, with Jadon Sancho in hot form after his first career hat trick.

