Parramatta Eels edge Manly Sea Eagles 19-16 in controversial thriller at Bankwest Stadium Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Manly Sea Eagles had every right to erupt over the controversial finish to the game against the Parramatta Eels but coach Des Hasler has kept his cool.While clearly not happy with the ending to the 19-16 loss to the Eels, the... The Manly Sea Eagles had every right to erupt over the controversial finish to the game against the Parramatta Eels but coach Des Hasler has kept his cool.While clearly not happy with the ending to the 19-16 loss to the Eels, the... 👓 View full article

