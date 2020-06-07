‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley scores incredible one-punch, walk-off knockout of Eddie Wineland to open UFC 250 main card Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Sean O’Malley put the entire UFC bantamweight division on notice with an incredible walk-off knockout against Eddie Wineland. The start of the main card of UFC 250 pitted the irrepressible contender against arguable his toughest test, yet it proved to be one of his easiest wins. O’Malley moved to 12-0 as a professional when he […] 👓 View full article

