Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police



Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns about the risk of contracting coronavirus when attending protests and thanks the police for their work during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, saying "British.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 5 hours ago Black Lives Matter event preaches education



Black Lives Matter event preaches education Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:47 Published 14 hours ago Black Lives Matter Event preaches education



Black Lives Matter Event preaches education Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:47 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this 7NEWS Brisbane A former NRL player seen jumping on a police car at yesterday's protest in the city has explained why he did it. Cr… https://t.co/dvnGfSySHH 6 hours ago NRL News #NRL Former rugby league player Cruz Topai-Aveai has remained unapologetic after an outburst at Brisbane's Black Li… https://t.co/yIhuD4rB5I 12 hours ago