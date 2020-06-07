Global  

UFC 250 results, highlights: Aljamain Sterling runs through Cory Sandhagen for first-round submission win

CBS Sports Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Sterling cemented himself as the top challenger for the bantamweight title at UFC 250
