UFC 250 Las Vegas: Cody Garbrandt produces 'KO of the year' Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Cody Garbrandt has just secured one of the most devastating knockouts you're likely ever to see.In the co-main event at UFC 250, Garbrandt left every single person watching on in disbelief with a punch for the ages a split second... Cody Garbrandt has just secured one of the most devastating knockouts you're likely ever to see.In the co-main event at UFC 250, Garbrandt left every single person watching on in disbelief with a punch for the ages a split second... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Local UFC fighter looks forward to big crowds in the future



Tampa's Billy Quarantillo won a big fight last weekend, but there were no fans at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old said he hopes fans can return to the seats soon, and he wants to be a part.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Amanda Nunes dominates Spencer, defends belt at UFC 250 LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend a championship belt while holding titles in two weight classes Saturday night, earning a...

Seattle Times 12 hours ago





Tweets about this