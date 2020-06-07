Global  

Mike Tyson congratulates Cody Garbrandt after spectacular right hook KO of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250

talkSPORT Sunday, 7 June 2020
Cody Garbrandt managed to impress former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson with a spectacular knockout of Raphael Assuncao. After three-and-a-half years of pain and frustration and three consecutive defeats, the former bantamweight champion unleashed a corker of a right hand to send Assuncao to sleep at UFC 250. Those in attendance at the UFC Apex […]
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: CAGESIDE Episode 3: A Look At UFC 250 Nunes Vs. Spencer

CAGESIDE Episode 3: A Look At UFC 250 Nunes Vs. Spencer 12:50

 UFC 250 will take place Saturday after several delays. Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line against Felicia Spencer in the main event. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and producer Wil Manzano to discuss Spencer's chances of leaving with gold and the exciting...

