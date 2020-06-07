Mike Tyson congratulates Cody Garbrandt after spectacular right hook KO of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250
|
Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Cody Garbrandt managed to impress former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson with a spectacular knockout of Raphael Assuncao. After three-and-a-half years of pain and frustration and three consecutive defeats, the former bantamweight champion unleashed a corker of a right hand to send Assuncao to sleep at UFC 250. Those in attendance at the UFC Apex […]
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this