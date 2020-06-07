Global  

Werder Bremen 0-1 Wolfsburg: Weghorst header seals victory as Werder edge towards the drop

Werder Bremen suffered another blow in their fight against relegation as a late Wout Weghorst header condemned them to a slender 1-0 defeat against Wolfsburg at home on Sunday. It was a competitive game in what turned into sodden conditions as the hosts aimed to kick off their escape from relegation, whilst Wolfsburg once again […]

