Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has welcomed the news the Merseyside derby against Everton will go ahead on June 21 at Goodison Park behind closed doors and not at a neutral venue.

Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park as Liverpool get permission to play at Anfield The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park after the city's Safety Advisory Group gave permission for the fixture to take...

