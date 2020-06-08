Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military leaders criticizing Republican President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests.
