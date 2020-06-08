Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden

Reuters India Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military leaders criticizing Republican President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election 00:32

 Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald Trump. Powell said Trump “drifted away” from the U.S. Constitution and poses a threat to America and...

Related videos from verified sources

Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president [Video]

Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Trump Lashes Out At 'Real Stiff' Colin Powell Over Biden Support [Video]

Trump Lashes Out At 'Real Stiff' Colin Powell Over Biden Support

President Trump lashed out at Colin Powell.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin Powell backs Joe Biden for US president, says Donald Trump has 'drifted away' from the Constitution

Republican Colin Powell has called US President Donald Trump "ineffective" and says he will vote for Democrat candidate Joe Biden.
SBS

Colin Powell Says He’s Voting for Biden, Tears Into Trump: The President Has ‘Drifted Away’ From the Constitution

Former joint chiefs chairman general *Colin Powell* joined the chorus of military officials who have blasted President *Donald Trump* for his push to increase...
Mediaite

Trump drifts from constitution, former military chief warns

Colin Powell, who served as America's top military officer and top diplomat under Republican presidents, said Sunday he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

ddeco1967

Denise RT @mattgaetz: The last time I believed Colin Powell, he was saying something about WMDs in Iraq... https://t.co/AejI6anK6j 21 seconds ago

carlsincharge7

carls RT @CBSNews: Colin Powell announced he will vote for Joe Biden over President Trump in November, saying the president "has drifted away" fr… 6 minutes ago

DarknesArgh

one RT @business: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell criticized President Donald Trump for threatening to use active-duty U.S. troops again… 8 minutes ago