Related videos from verified sources 'You'll not be spared', says CM Kejriwal to private hospitals over black-marketing of beds amid COVID-19



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warns private hospitals over black marketing of beds amid COVID-19 and said that they will not be spared. "Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 3 days ago CM Kejriwal launches app to track hospital beds for COVID-19 patients



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 02 launched a mobile application to provide information about all the hospitals in Delhi and also number of vacant beds for coronavirus in every hospital... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54 Published 1 week ago Covid-19: Kejriwal launches app for information on hospital beds & ventilators



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an app that will provide information about hospitals and ventilators to residents of the capital. He said that the app will be updated twice daily and can.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:09 Published 1 week ago

