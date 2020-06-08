|
New Zealand rugby fans allowed into stadiums for Super Rugby opening's weekend
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Super Rugby Aotearoa, which involves New Zealand's five Super teams, is the first professional rugby union competition to resume
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Super Rugby Aotearoa is here! 04:31
James Gemmell speaks to Sean Fitzpatrick, Israel Dagg and Michael Lynagh as they look ahead to Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend!
