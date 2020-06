Herrera recalls Eden Hazard agreement he had with Jose Mourinho at Man Utd Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Ander Herrera promised former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to mark Eden Hazard so closely he’d even follow the former Chelsea winger to the bathroom if needed Ander Herrera promised former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to mark Eden Hazard so closely he’d even follow the former Chelsea winger to the bathroom if needed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources 10 Players Who RUINED Transfers!



Hello and welcome back to Football Daily where today we are profiling 10 players who ruined their own transfers. Hear how Eden Hazard’s move to Man United fell through, how Dwight Yorke scuppered.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:49 Published on May 4, 2020

Tweets about this