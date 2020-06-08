Zaheer Khan's journey to success illustrated strength of his character: VVS Laxman

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

VVS Laxman on Monday paid tribute to Zaheer Khan, saying the journey of the former Indian pacer from "tiny" Shrirampur to the "dizzy heights of success" illustrated the strength of his character.



"Daring to dream big and determined to chase those dreams, Zaheer Khan's journey from tiny Shrirampur to the dizzy heights of... 👓 View full article

