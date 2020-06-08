Court allows confiscation of Nirav Modi's assets

Monday, 8 June 2020 () In a first order of confiscation under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act, a special court Judge V C Barde on Monday directed that properties of Nirav Modi -- declared FEO last December -- be attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, it significantly exempted from the list, properties secured to Punjab National Bank (PNB) and a consortium of banks either through mortgage, hypothecation or personal guarantee.
