Court allows confiscation of Nirav Modi's assets
IndiaTimes Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
In a first order of confiscation under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act, a special court Judge V C Barde on Monday directed that properties of Nirav Modi -- declared FEO last December -- be attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, it significantly exempted from the list, properties secured to Punjab National Bank (PNB) and a consortium of banks either through mortgage, hypothecation or personal guarantee.
PNB scam: Court allows confiscation of Nirav Modi's assets worth Rs 1,400 crore

 Modi is a key accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam and fled the country before the fraud came to light.
DNA


