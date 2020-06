Related videos from verified sources Luc Robitaille Talks End of the Kings Season



Lisa Hillary caught up with the Kings Team President to discuss the end of the NHL regular season, the future of the team and the chances of the NHL choosing Los Angeles as a hub city for the Stanley.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 05:13 Published 2 weeks ago NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff



NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pro hockey suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12. According to 'USA.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago What To Expect From The Planned 2020 NHL Playoffs



Mark Lazerus of The Athletic joins CBS 2's Megan Mawicke to talk about the playoffs that have been reshaped by the coronavirus, the Blackhawks being in them, and Chicago as a possible hub city. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:57 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this