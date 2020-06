News24.com | Thiago Silva set to leave PSG - report Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva will leave the French champions this summer after eight seasons with the club, according to local media reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 9 hours ago PSG's contract countdown 04:14 Thiago Silva and Edison Cavani are just some of the players at PSG whose contracts expire at the end of the season, but will they stay on?

Tweets about this