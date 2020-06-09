Global  

North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea - KCNA

Reuters India Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported.
