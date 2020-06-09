North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea - KCNA

Sonnie Johnson RT @washingtonpost: North Korea Kim Jong Un sister cuts phone line communication with South https://t.co/noqHuI5uqT 2 minutes ago

Subham Keshari, CMA RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: North Korea says it will 'cut off and shut down' all communications lines with South Korea at noon Tuesday. - Yonhap 2 minutes ago

Someone You're Not RT @AP: North Korea says it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates pressure on the South for failing to s… 3 minutes ago

Tidoff RT @GalloVOA: NEW: North Korea says it will today cut off communication lines with South Korea. Full text, via KCNA. https://t.co/y20dKf4RKe 4 minutes ago

Mejajuma RT @business: North Korea will shut down a liaison office it shares with South Korea by noon on Tuesday, along with other official communic… 7 minutes ago

Jeremy Breningstall RT @nytimesworld: North Korea says it will cut off all communication lines with South Korea, including military hotlines that the South con… 7 minutes ago

Iowa City Iowa * North Korea says it will cut communication channels with South Korea CNBC * North Korea halts all communications… https://t.co/v3CQHAFieR 8 minutes ago