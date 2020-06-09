North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea - KCNA
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
9 hours ago)
North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported.
6 hours ago
North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported.
Kim Jong Un makes TV appearance North Korea's state-run television KRT on Monday aired a video of leader Kim Jong Un attending a political bureau meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea over the weekend. The North has been pressuring.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08 Published 23 hours ago
