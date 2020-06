Related videos from verified sources NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup



The National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action. They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:43 Published 1 week ago Biden tweets his support for USWNT after equal pay lawsuit setback



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweets his support for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team after setback in equal pay lawsuit Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:57 Published on May 3, 2020 Biden Supports US Women's Soccer Team's Fight For Equal Pay



Joe Biden spoke out about supporting the U.S. women’s soccer team, saying they should not give up. Biden said: “Equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on May 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources U.S. Women's Soccer Team Calls for Repeal of National Anthem Protest Policy The U.S. women's national soccer team has called on the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal a policy that requires players to stand during the national anthem. In a...

E! Online 3 hours ago





Tweets about this