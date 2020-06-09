"I'm still hopeful" - Dwight Yorke lifts lid on Aston Villa snub Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Dwight Yorke has applied twice for the big job at Aston Villa. Dwight Yorke has applied twice for the big job at Aston Villa. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this