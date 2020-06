Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Manchester United legend Tony Dunne has died at the age of 78. Dunne, a former Republic of Ireland full-back, made 535 appearances for the Red Devils in a 13-year spell from 1960. Dunne played a crucial role in the club’s 1968 European Cup triumph when they beat Benfica 4-1 at Wembley. Man United wrote in […] 👓 View full article