HP Board 10th result 2020 to be declared soon
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the HPBOSE 10th results 2020 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at around 4.00 PM.
