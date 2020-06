Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Tony Dunne, who was part of the 0000011A Manchester United side who won the European Cup in 1968, has died at the age of 78. Dunne joined the Red Devils from Shelbourne in 1960 and went on to play in 535 games, a number that sees him sit eighth on the club’s all-time appearances list. The full-back […]



