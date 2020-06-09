Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League TV price war erupts as Sky Sports and BT slash prices

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Premier League TV price war erupts as Sky Sports and BT slash pricesPrices have been reduced by up to 50% across Sky Sports, Now TV and BT Sports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sky and BT slash subscription prices as Premier League price war starts

Sky and BT slash subscription prices as Premier League price war starts Prices have been reduced by up to 50 percent across Sky Sports, Now TV and BT Sports
Football.london

Sky and BT slash prices as fans benefit from TV price war

Sky and BT slash prices as fans benefit from TV price war Prices have been reduced by up to 50 percent across Sky Sports, Now TV and BT Sports
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

Tweets about this