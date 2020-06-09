Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubba Wallace wants Confederate flags removed

ESPN Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Bubba Wallace says he wants to see all Confederate flags removed from NASCAR tracks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Bubba Wallace Calls For Confederate Flag Ban At NASCAR Races, 'Get Them Out'

Bubba Wallace -- the only black driver at NASCAR's highest level -- is calling for an official ban on confederate flags at race tracks ... saying there's just no...
TMZ.com

Bubba Wallace calls for NASCAR to ban confederate flags at races: 'Get them out of here'

'No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,' he said
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

cgormley9

Colleen Gormley RT @thedailybeast: Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African-American NASCAR driver in the Cup Series since 1971, is pushing for racetrack… 1 minute ago

allknowing88

Billy Dixon RT @allknowing67: #Bubba Wallace #wants #Confederate #flags #removed https://t.co/gszjmzsbsF 2 minutes ago

allknowing67

Trevor Dixon #Bubba Wallace #wants #Confederate #flags #removed https://t.co/gszjmzsbsF 2 minutes ago

PNav57

Silence Is Acceptance ✊🏼 {.P-Nav.} And THEN, they came for Confederate Flags at NASCAR races... Bubba Wallace wants Confederate flags removed from NAS… https://t.co/IUDEWFz4Eq 3 minutes ago

djshawne1

DJ Shawne (BlendGodDJ's) RT @frntofficesport: "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags. Get them out of h… 3 minutes ago

AdamNx67

Adam_NX67 I think the Confederate Flag should be banned from any event, with the exception of Civil War reenactments and muse… https://t.co/aFPiMWkCgb 5 minutes ago

SonyaJo48474936

Sonya Johnson RT @FOX59: Bubba Wallace said initially the Confederate flags didn’t bother him, but after educating himself, he sees how uncomfortable it… 6 minutes ago

SMHuq

S M Huq (সিফাত মোল্লা) RT @nycjim: Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone African-American full-time driver, wants to ban the Confederate flag from the racetrack. https://t… 6 minutes ago