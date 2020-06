3 hotbeds of European soccer ready to resume in earnest Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When the coronavirus gripped Europe in early April, the prospect of professional soccer resuming this season felt unfeasible and even unethical. Yet, over the next seven days, the sport will make its return in three powerhouse countries that were among the hardest hit by the pandemic — Italy, Spain and England. This will be soccer […] 👓 View full article