League Two season officially over, as one club votes against the rest

Team Talk Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
League Two clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the season, meaning promotion for Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth

The post League Two season officially over, as one club votes against the rest appeared first on teamtalk.com.
