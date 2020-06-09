Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

League One and Two seasons ended due to coronavirus to confirm promotion and relegation

Independent Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
League One and League Two will not be resumed following the coronavirus pandemic, with the English Football League confirming that clubs across both divisions have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 season with immediate effect and determining the final standings via a points-per-game formula.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: EFL set for clarity on how to end seasons

EFL set for clarity on how to end seasons 00:50

 A clearer path for English Football League clubs to decide how to end their seasons is expected to be outlined in Tuesday's EGM, with curtailment expected in League Two, potentially also in League One, but not the Championship.

Related videos from verified sources

Pulwama farmers help each other as unavailability of labourers hit paddy season [Video]

Pulwama farmers help each other as unavailability of labourers hit paddy season

Due to unavailability of migrant labourers amid the coronavirus pandemic, farmers in J and K's Pulwama have started paddy plantation by themselves. One of the farmers said, "People of Bihar used to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events [Video]

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events

A look at the events leading up to Manchester City appealing against a two-season ban and a £24.9 million fine. handed to them by UEFA for allegedly breaking their financial rules. The ban would..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
120 Thai nationals return home on repatriation flight from India [Video]

120 Thai nationals return home on repatriation flight from India

One hundred and twenty Thai nations returned to their homeland on a Covid-19 repatriation flight from Mumbai, India, on June 15. Airport officials said that two of the group had high fevers and were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

When will the Championship resume? Have the League One and Two seasons ended? What has the EFL said about 2019/20 campaigns?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on football. Teams up and down the UK were competing for promotion or battling relegation when...
talkSPORT

EFL confirm promotion and relegation plan using PPG system if season cut short

EFL confirm promotion and relegation plan using PPG system if season cut shortThe Championship is set to resume on June 20, but League One and League Two are still yet to decide if they will return to action, with a plan now in place to...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

JamesMoscrop97

James RT @SpencerOwen: League One & League Two have ended their seasons. ⬆️Coventry/Rotherham promoted to Championship. ⬆️Swindon/Crewe/Plymouth… 11 seconds ago

_BarryDixon

Barry Dixon RT @LastWordFC: The results of League One and League Two seasons have been confirmed. https://t.co/H86DwOeiRJ 2 minutes ago

LWOS_SAFC

LWOS Sunderland AFC It’s another season in league one for the lads 😔 https://t.co/7Zq8BMlPaU #SAFC 2 minutes ago

woozzaabets

Woozzaabets RT @BetKingNG: The League One and League Two seasons have both been ended early after a formal vote by clubs. Promotion, relegation and th… 4 minutes ago

jstands4jay

Jay RT @david_conn: EFL: League One season also ended, ‘overwhelming majority’ of clubs have agreed. Coventry & Rotherham promoted; Tranmere,… 4 minutes ago

PetelaudaPete

Pete Lauda Guitar Tuition RT @BBCSport: The League One and League Two seasons have both been ended early after a formal vote by clubs. Promotion, relegation and the… 5 minutes ago

frankewusi123

The Most GuardioLa League One & League Two have ended their seasons using unweighted point per game 7 minutes ago