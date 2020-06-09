League One and Two seasons ended due to coronavirus to confirm promotion and relegation
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () League One and League Two will not be resumed following the coronavirus pandemic, with the English Football League confirming that clubs across both divisions have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 season with immediate effect and determining the final standings via a points-per-game formula.
A clearer path for English Football League clubs to decide how to end their seasons is expected to be outlined in Tuesday's EGM, with curtailment expected in League Two, potentially also in League One, but not the Championship.