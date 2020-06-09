Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coventry, Rotherham promoted as League One season ends

Team Talk Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
League One clubs have agreed to end the season prematurely, the EFL has announced

The post Coventry, Rotherham promoted as League One season ends appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Pulwama farmers help each other as unavailability of labourers hit paddy season [Video]

Pulwama farmers help each other as unavailability of labourers hit paddy season

Due to unavailability of migrant labourers amid the coronavirus pandemic, farmers in J and K's Pulwama have started paddy plantation by themselves. One of the farmers said, "People of Bihar used to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Linda Cardellini On Potential Third Season Of 'Dead To Me' [Video]

Linda Cardellini On Potential Third Season Of 'Dead To Me'

Fans of "Dead to Me" know that Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate have one of the best, and one of the most messed up relationships on TV. So, of course, Cardellini tells ET Canada's Sangita..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:33Published
Hurricane Season 2020: Dorian One Year Later [Video]

Hurricane Season 2020: Dorian One Year Later

We often hear that it only takes one storm to make it a bad season, especially if that storm happens to hit where you live. That was certainly the case last year with Hurricane Dorian, for our..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season

The regular season in League One and League Two is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Belfast Telegraph

Rotherham chairman thinks 15 League One clubs will vote to end season

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart believes there are 15 clubs who will vote to end the League One season next week.
Belfast Telegraph

'15 clubs will vote to end League One season'

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart believes there are 15 clubs in League One which will vote to end the season on Tuesday.
BBC News


Tweets about this

AdStar14

Adam Beadles League One season formally ended - Coventry and Rotherham promoted, Tranmere, Southend and Bolton relegated - https://t.co/ZEwPv6u8HV 9 seconds ago

go_footy

FootyBoy L1: Coventry champions, Tranmere relegated - https://t.co/t9N1wWL08Z via @SkyFootball https://t.co/D8XjPXnfNe 22 seconds ago

ThomasOgooluwa

Thomas Ogo-Oluwa RT @SquawkaNews: OFFICIAL: League One clubs have voted to formally end the 2019/20 season. Both Coventry and Rotherham have been promoted… 52 seconds ago

123inger

Rocky 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @JPercyTelegraph: Confirmation expected shortly that League 1 season has been curtailed.. as it stands Coventry & Rotherham will be prom… 2 minutes ago

Enrohd_1992

DouglasHorneLFC92 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 So League 1 has been ended with Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship. Bolton Southend and Tranmere releg… https://t.co/4QGYBaU2N8 5 minutes ago

matovubrian

MatbiZZoLisZtomaNia ❁ RT @footballdaily: BREAKING League 1 clubs have voted to end the season on points per game! Coventry & Rotherham have been promoted! ✅ T… 6 minutes ago

jstands4jay

Jay RT @david_conn: EFL: League One season also ended, ‘overwhelming majority’ of clubs have agreed. Coventry & Rotherham promoted; Tranmere,… 8 minutes ago

CinnamonSMK

Testo RT @fun88eng: OFFICIAL: League One clubs have voted to formally end the 2019/20 season. ✅Both Coventry and Rotherham have been promoted to… 10 minutes ago