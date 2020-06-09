Global  

Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold out

FOX Sports Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold outVikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out from all team-related activities until he receives what he deems a “reasonable extension.” Cook racked up over a thousand rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games last season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that Dalvin Cook should hold out.
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
