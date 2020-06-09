Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold out
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out from all team-related activities until he receives what he deems a “reasonable extension.” Cook racked up over a thousand rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games last season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that Dalvin Cook should hold out.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out from all team-related activities until he receives what he deems a “reasonable extension.” Cook racked up over a thousand rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games last season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that...
According to a report, the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are in talks to send Odell Beckham Jr to Minnesota in exchange for a 2nd and a 5th round pick next year. Skip Bayless thinks this trade..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:08Published