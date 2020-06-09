Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold out

FOX Sports Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold outVikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out from all team-related activities until he receives what he deems a “reasonable extension.” Cook racked up over a thousand rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games last season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that Dalvin Cook should hold out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold out

Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold out 02:01

 Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out from all team-related activities until he receives what he deems a “reasonable extension.” Cook racked up over a thousand rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games last season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that...

Related videos from verified sources

Bucky Brooks: Dalvin Cook won't win negotiations – he has no leverage [Video]

Bucky Brooks: Dalvin Cook won't win negotiations – he has no leverage

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out of training camp until he receives a new contract. Hear why Bucky Brooks thinks that Cook will not win his negotiations because he has no..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published
Colin Cowherd: The Vikings can't afford to extend Dalvin Cook's contract [Video]

Colin Cowherd: The Vikings can't afford to extend Dalvin Cook's contract

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out of training camp until he receives a new contract. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the Vikings are in a tough spot and can't afford to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:40Published
Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan and I would have had a problem if we were on the same team [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan and I would have had a problem if we were on the same team

Los Angeles Laker Quinn Cook recently said LeBron James is like the 'class clown' of the team, which is a much different style of leadership than Michael Jordan's. Hear why Shannon Sharpe prefers..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:40Published

Tweets about this