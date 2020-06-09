Bouwmeester is Blues' nominee for Masterton Trophy

mimikyu RT @hildymac: I can’t think of anyone better for the Blues to’ve selected. #stlblues https://t.co/bjKO9z7xxF 1 hour ago
Nick Haydon RT @StLouisGameTime: The Blues have chosen their clearest candidate for this year’s Masterton. #stlblues #NHLAwards https://t.co/1d2V8qaQCY 1 hour ago
Laura 🇦🇲 I can’t think of anyone better for the Blues to’ve selected. #stlblues https://t.co/bjKO9z7xxF 1 hour ago
St. Louis Game Time The Blues have chosen their clearest candidate for this year’s Masterton. #stlblues #NHLAwards https://t.co/1d2V8qaQCY 1 hour ago
Gateway Grinders For the 2nd year in a row, Jay Bouwmeester is the Blues Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee. Awarded annually by… https://t.co/agaw1741yV 3 hours ago