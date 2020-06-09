Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

League One reaction: Peterborough have been cheated says Barry Fry

BBC Sport Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Peterborough United have been "cheated" out of a chance to gain promotion according to director of football Barry Fry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

LardyBoy2011

Jamie Ross League One reaction: Peterborough have been cheated says Barry Fry 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Vq0tU0Ijs0 1 minute ago

k_hol

Kris Holland RT @BBCLookEast: League One reaction: Peterborough have been cheated says Barry Fry https://t.co/HUnBTxdMvF 23 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News League One reaction: Peterborough have been cheated says Barry Fry: https://t.co/m6CuLfklJR 40 minutes ago

BBCLookEast

BBC Look East League One reaction: Peterborough have been cheated says Barry Fry https://t.co/HUnBTxdMvF 1 hour ago

BBCCambs

BBC Cambridgeshire League One reaction: Peterborough have been cheated says Barry Fry https://t.co/w3NvQcK1CL 1 hour ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England League One reaction: Peterborough have been cheated says Barry Fry https://t.co/D48OKQQDib 1 hour ago

PTAlanSwann

Alan Swann My article on the ongoing EFL farce prompted a fascinating reaction from fans of other clubs. It's still available… https://t.co/3vQF4kR5HP 5 days ago