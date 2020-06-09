Global  

Raptors still have decisions to make before NBA restarts

Seattle Times Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The Toronto Raptors have an NBA championship to defend, a very long stay at the Disney complex awaiting them and plenty of unanswered questions on how the restart of the season will work. As the NBA’s lone Canadian team, there’s an added complexity: The U.S. border. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that his team […]
