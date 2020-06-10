Nikki Bella's fiance Artem Chigvintsev can't help himself from loving her Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev has revealed how former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella changed his life in the most amazing way.



In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Artem said: "When I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. There is a saying that love is a singular soul inhabiting two bodies.... Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev has revealed how former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella changed his life in the most amazing way.In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Artem said: "When I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. There is a saying that love is a singular soul inhabiting two bodies. 👓 View full article

