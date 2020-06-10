|
Nikki Bella's fiance Artem Chigvintsev can't help himself from loving her
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev has revealed how former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella changed his life in the most amazing way.
In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Artem said: "When I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. There is a saying that love is a singular soul inhabiting two bodies....
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this