AntiED @KJParr269 @am_rihu @UtdLeww @LodbrokAaron @utdreportAcad @utdreport @ManUtd So we are a Championship team . Ok now… https://t.co/t1c6vuGubA 20 hours ago

Jonathan Kaye RT @Dan_H26: Brilliant compilation of @JackRoles_ season on loan at Cambridge United by @Jonathan_Kaye. This kid is a proper talent and ex… 3 days ago

Dan Huggins Brilliant compilation of @JackRoles_ season on loan at Cambridge United by @Jonathan_Kaye. This kid is a proper ta… https://t.co/ldo7DWxLwH 3 days ago

Fennec Fox Sport WATCH: Spurs Win 2014 NBA Championship | Spurs CLASSICS: WATCH: Spurs Win 2014 NBA Championship | Spurs CLASSICS… https://t.co/j8M6uL42YF 3 days ago

Garrett Rokas RT @ARokas15: People always say the Spurs were boring to watch but that 2014 championship team was entertaining - Ginobili - Boris Diaw -… 5 days ago

Austin People always say the Spurs were boring to watch but that 2014 championship team was entertaining - Ginobili - Bor… https://t.co/oeDjTCQDET 5 days ago

Turk E. Brrrrrrrrrrgr @Inevitable_ET @Breaking911 What's really cool about Popovich is that urban legend about joining the CIA before hi… https://t.co/qSaQG40y4D 6 days ago