Chelsea FC chief spearheading deal to sign 23-year-old Brazilian striker – report
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Chelsea FC chief Marina Granovskaia is working on a deal to sign Flamengo striker Gerson, according to a report in Brazil. Brazilian media outlet Fox Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign the highly-rated Flamengo centre-forward. The same article states that […]
The post Chelsea FC chief spearheading deal to sign 23-year-old Brazilian striker – report appeared first on The Sport Review.