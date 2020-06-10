Chelsea FC chief spearheading deal to sign 23-year-old Brazilian striker – report

Global  

The Sport Review Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Chelsea FC chief Marina Granovskaia is working on a deal to sign Flamengo striker Gerson, according to a report in Brazil. Brazilian media outlet Fox Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign the highly-rated Flamengo centre-forward. The same article states that […]

