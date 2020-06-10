Two die in fire at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () The bodies of two firemen of Oil India Limited, who were missing since an oil well at the company’s Baghjan oilfield in Assam’s Tinsukia district exploded on Tuesday afternoon, were recovered from a nearby pond by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday morning.
