Two die in fire at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The bodies of two firemen of Oil India Limited, who were missing since an oil well at the company’s Baghjan oilfield in Assam’s Tinsukia district exploded on Tuesday afternoon, were recovered from a nearby pond by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday morning.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia 01:46

 Massive fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia on June 10. Fire broke out at the gas well at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire rangers are present at the spot. Gas was leaking from well since couple of weeks....

