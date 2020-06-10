|
Everton vs Liverpool: Merseyside derby could be played at Southampton or Tottenham if safety certificate not granted
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Southampton could play host to this month’s Merseyside derby when football resumes from its coronavirus suspension next week. Everton vs Liverpool takes place on the first full gameweek of the restarted campaign, with Goodison Park due to stage the match at 7pm on Sunday, June 21. And the Reds could win their first top flight […]
