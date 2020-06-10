Global  

Everton vs Liverpool: Merseyside derby could be played at Southampton or Tottenham if safety certificate not granted
talkSPORT Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Southampton could play host to this month’s Merseyside derby when football resumes from its coronavirus suspension next week. Everton vs Liverpool takes place on the first full gameweek of the restarted campaign, with Goodison Park due to stage the match at 7pm on Sunday, June 21. And the Reds could win their first top flight […]
News video: 'Liverpool to win title, but not against Everton'

'Liverpool to win title, but not against Everton' 00:40

 Charlie Nicholas expects Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season but not against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan [Video]

Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has welcomed the news the Merseyside derby against Everton will go ahead on June 21 at Goodison Park behind closed doors and not at a neutral venue.

