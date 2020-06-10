Napoli and Valencia in talks over Ferran Torres Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Napoli and Valencia have started negotiations over Ferran Torres, according to Radio Valencia (via Marca). The release clause in the winger’s contract reportedly stands at €100 million, but given that he’s about to enter the last 12 months of the deal, Valencia appear ready to listen to offers significantly lower than that with the aim […]



