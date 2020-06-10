|
Napoli and Valencia in talks over Ferran Torres
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Napoli and Valencia have started negotiations over Ferran Torres, according to Radio Valencia (via Marca). The release clause in the winger’s contract reportedly stands at €100 million, but given that he’s about to enter the last 12 months of the deal, Valencia appear ready to listen to offers significantly lower than that with the aim […]
