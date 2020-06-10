Forget Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua: Stipe Miocic is the fire-fighting, toilet-scrubbing UFC heavyweight champion and ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () When Stipe Miocic landed one devastating right hook to the chin of Fabricio Werdum in 2016, the 45,000 fans in attendance were stunned into silence. The crowd in Curitiba, Brazil had watched their idol felled with a single punch, his heavyweight belt prised away as his consciousness slowly returned. For Miocic, the celebrations lasted less […]
Eddie Hearn believes a deal could be struck to allow the two British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to fight next. However, he admitted the hurdle was that both are under contract for other..
